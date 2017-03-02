Before P.K. Subban’s first game back in Montreal after the Canadiens traded him to the Nashville Predators last year, the Habs paid tribute to their former defenseman.

The crowd then gave Subban a standing ovation:

It was a truly tender moment, and T-Pain’s “All the Above” was actually a great choice for the tribute video music.

