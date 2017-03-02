Montreal Still Loves P.K. Subban And The Feeling Is Apparently Mutual Laura WagnerToday 9:57pmFiled to: P.K. SubbanMontreal CanadiensNHLtributesHockey369EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Before P.K. Subban’s first game back in Montreal after the Canadiens traded him to the Nashville Predators last year, the Habs paid tribute to their former defenseman.The crowd then gave Subban a standing ovation:It was a truly tender moment, and T-Pain’s “All the Above” was actually a great choice for the tribute video music. Recommended StoriesP.K. Subban Doesn't Really Care How French Speakers Pronounce His NameHoly Shit, The Canadiens Traded P.K. SubbanP.K. Subban Stretchered Off The Ice After Hit To The NeckLaura WagnerStaff writerReply36 repliesLeave a reply