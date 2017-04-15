Photo: Martin Meissner/AP

American soccer sensation Christian Pulisic has had a hell of a week. Less than 24 hours after the Dortmund bus was bombed heading to its home stadium, Pulisic played the second half of Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League tie with Monaco and enlivened a dull BVB attack with incisive running and quick passing combinations in tight spaces.



The Wonderteen got the start for Dortmund in a Bundesliga showdown with Eintracht Frankfurt this morning, and he created the game’s opening goal in the second minute, running through three defenders and the keeper before poking his head up and serving up this slick assist for Marco Reus. It had shades of his strong assist from the Panama World Cup qualifier last month.

The perfect warm up for the forthcoming ass-whooping he’s got in store for Monaco.