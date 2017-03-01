GIF

Paris Saint-Germain, one of the best teams in the world, who, you’ll remember, just trounced Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16, were forced to play the so-called beautiful game on a pitch that resembles the vacant lot next to the shopping center in your hometown.



Advertisement

In today’s French Cup Round of 16 match against Ligue 2 team Chamois Niortais FC, the choppy field in Niort might have cost PSG a goal. Brazilian winger Lucas fired on an open goal in stoppage time only to see the tenacious bog in front of the net come up with a big save.

It’s possible the ball would’ve trickled wide, but seeing as it was fully stopped by the mud, we’ll never know. PSG won 2-0 anyway.

