Photo Credit: Ron Schwane/AP

Myles Garrett has been a member of the Cleveland Browns for all of two weeks, and he’s already adopted the ethos of the franchise pretty well. In an interview with NFL.com yesterday, the No. 1 draft pick didn’t make any of the bold proclamations of turning the team around or guaranteed success that you often see with first-rounders—instead, he took a very Brownsian approach by tempering expectations.

Advertisement

“One person can’t win games,” he said. “It takes a culmination of all these guys coming together and just having the attitude that we’re not going to lose. And that’s what we’re going to do. I can’t be a savior. But I can be the best I can be. I can give it my all and make plays and dominate my side of the field, but it takes all 11 guys with a certain thought process that we’re going to go out there and we’re going to win.”

Refreshingly honest, in a way! And if Garrett wants a goal he can work toward all on his own, then being the franchise’s best No. 1 draft pick of the past two decades shouldn’t pose too intense a challenge—considering that the precedent here is set only by Courtney Brown and Tim Couch.

Advertisement

[NFL.com]

Recommended Stories

ESPN Cleveland Radio Personality Fired After Saying Browns Players Were On Drugs
Josh Gordon Denied Reinstatement By NFL
Browns Draft Caleb Brantley, Unsure If They Will Keep Him Due To Battery Charge   