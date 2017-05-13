Photo Credit: Ron Schwane/AP

Myles Garrett has been a member of the Cleveland Browns for all of two weeks, and he’s already adopted the ethos of the franchise pretty well. In an interview with NFL.com yesterday, the No. 1 draft pick didn’t make any of the bold proclamations of turning the team around or guaranteed success that you often see with first-rounders—instead, he took a very Brownsian approach by tempering expectations.

Advertisement

“One person can’t win games,” he said. “It takes a culmination of all these guys coming together and just having the attitude that we’re not going to lose. And that’s what we’re going to do. I can’t be a savior. But I can be the best I can be. I can give it my all and make plays and dominate my side of the field, but it takes all 11 guys with a certain thought process that we’re going to go out there and we’re going to win.”

Refreshingly honest, in a way! And if Garrett wants a goal he can work toward all on his own, then being the franchise’s best No. 1 draft pick of the past two decades shouldn’t pose too intense a challenge—considering that the precedent here is set only by Courtney Brown and Tim Couch.

Advertisement

[NFL.com]