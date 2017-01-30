Naked Idiot On The Pitch Thwarted By WallSamer KalafToday 3:16pmFiled to: Idiot on the fieldcricketfansnew zealand394EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image: @dannews One foolhardy, nude individual jumped onto the cricket pitch at Monday’s one-day international match between New Zealand and Australia at Auckland’s Eden Park. The streaker ran freely around security, until he was faced with the need to hurdle a wall. Advertisement If only this idiot had picked up his back leg a little more:Here’s another video showing more of the aftermath. There are many reasons to not streak at a sporting event, but a significant one would be “it would suck to fall onto a rough surface when you’re naked.”One more image:H/t to TimRecommended StoriesIdiot On The Golf Course Takes Off Shoes, Jumps In Water To Avoid Security Idiot On The Field At World Darts Championship Steals TrophyKevin Harlan's Play-By-Play Radio Call Of The MNF Idiot On The Field Is An All-TimerSamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply39 repliesLeave a reply