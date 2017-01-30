One foolhardy, nude individual jumped onto the cricket pitch at Monday’s one-day international match between New Zealand and Australia at Auckland’s Eden Park. The streaker ran freely around security, until he was faced with the need to hurdle a wall.

If only this idiot had picked up his back leg a little more:

Here’s another video showing more of the aftermath. There are many reasons to not streak at a sporting event, but a significant one would be “it would suck to fall onto a rough surface when you’re naked.”

One more image:



H/t to Tim

