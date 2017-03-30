The Colorado Avalanche still exist and play in the NHL, only because relegation isn’t an option in that league. Continue to ignore them as a team, but feast on this Nate MacKinnon goal in Wednesday’s 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

MacKinnon picked up the puck at the top of Colorado’s slot, started a 3-on-2 for the Avalanche, ignored his teammates, carved a way through defenders Matt Niskanen and Dmitry Orlov, then went backhand for the Avalanche’s third goal of the night. Philipp Grubauer’s teammates let him down:

Okay, back to not caring about them.