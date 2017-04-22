Via ESPN

The NBA is looking into an incident between Rockets guard Patrick Beverley and a fan that occurred after Friday’s Game 3 in Oklahoma City.



It seems as if Beverley and the fan in question might have originally spoken when Beverley fell into the first row of the stands during the game. Video shows Beverley speaking with the fan for a few seconds after the game had ended, with other fans yelling at him, before security and team officials arrived and led him off the court.

Oklahoma City blog Thunder Digest published a brief clip of the altercation from another angle:

Beverley told reporters today that he had no comment and the Rockets were “taking care of the situation.”

