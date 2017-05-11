The NBA draft combine has brought us such meaningful insight into players’ basketball skills as whether they slow down or speed up at a red light and if they know how many pennies are in a million dollars. Here’s a new one: how do you want to die?



Advertisement

Kansas guard Frank Mason III says a team asked him the question today. He went with the classic choice of in his sleep, apparently not afraid that teams might see him as weak for admitting that he does not want to suffer in death. Brave:

Dark, sure, but it could always be darker—combine questions about death are nothing compared to those about murder.