The last two minutes of an NBA game move at the pace of continental drift thanks to an interminable barrage of timeouts, replay reviews to determine exactly whose ass the ball bounced off of, and free throw back-and-forths. It’s boring, and bad, and turns what should be the most enthralling part of the game into a disjointed stop-and-go mess.



Thankfully, the NBA is aiming to come up with ways to fix things this offseason. Adam Silver told reporters in London today that the NBA had started to study the glacial ends of games this year, and will review their results this offseason. The reason why the league is considering improvements? You, the short-attention-span-having millennial who barely made it this far into this blog post:

“It’s something that I know all of sports are looking at right now, and that is the format of the game and the length of time it takes to play the game,” Silver said. “Obviously people, particularly millennials, have increasingly short attention spans, so it’s something as a business we need to pay attention to.”

Whether or not these whippersnappers with their Snaptube and their Tweetface are to blame, the NBA is very correct to try and speed up the ends of games.