NBA media members will soon vote on end of the season awards, and since the value of many contracts hinge upon certain awards—particularly being named to the All-NBA team—they will be deciding upon whether certain players will earn millions of extra dollars or not. It is strange enough that media members are deciding this, but even stranger that team employees or team-affiliated employees—broadcasters, writers for team websites—are included in this pool, presenting legitimate ethical dilemmas on top of their votes.
NBA Will No Longer Allow Team Broadcasters To Vote On Awards
NBA media members will soon vote on end of the season awards, and since the value of many contracts hinge upon certain awards—particularly being named to the All-NBA team—they will be deciding upon whether certain players will earn millions of extra dollars or not. It is strange enough that media members are deciding this, but even stranger that team employees or team-affiliated employees—broadcasters, writers for team websites—are included in this pool, presenting legitimate ethical dilemmas on top of their votes.