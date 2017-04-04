Following four days of deliberation, and the morning after the finale of its most lucrative event of the year, the NCAA announced Tuesday that its Board of Governors voted to return North Carolina to the list of states to be considered for hosting postseason events. The vote of approval comes thanks to the passing of HB 142, which partially repeals HB2 but ultimately does very little to protect the state’s LGBT citizens from continued discrimination.
In their press release, the NCAA used similar defeated language as that of North Carolina lawmakers, writing that the bill is “far from perfect.” College sports’s ruling body even specifically referenced the three-year moratorium HB 142 places on the ability of local governments to pass their own anti-discrimination ordinances.