Photo Credit: Sue Ogrocki/AP

Surprising absolutely no one, Kelsey Plum went to the San Antonio Stars tonight as the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft.

Plum broke a litany of records in her senior season at Washington this year, including the all-time scoring mark for women’s college basketball. She also set the overall NCAA single-season scoring record with 1,109 points and became the the top scorer in overall Pac-12 basketball history. The 5-foot-8 guard averaged 31.7 points this season and won the Naismith Trophy.

Tennessee’s Diamond Deshields, the only player who could have possibly challenged Plum’s status as the top pick, opted to stay in school another year and sealed the overall No. 1 spot for Plum. Alaina Coates of South Carolina went to the Chicago Sky with the No. 2 pick, and Evelyn Akhator of Kentucky went to the Dallas Wings at No. 3.