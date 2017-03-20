Netherlands Baseball Player, Busy Gloating Over A Single, Gets Thrown Out At First Laura WagnerToday 10:11pmFiled to: World Baseball ClassicbaseballJurickson ProfarWBClowlight reeloops392EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink In the World Baseball Classic semifinal between Puerto Rico and the Netherlands, Dutchman Jurickson Profar got ahead of himself while celebrating a first-inning single to right field. Puerto Rico’s right fielder threw a rocket to catcher Yadier Molina to hold up the runner at third, and then, as Profar was nonchalantly strolling back to the base and waving his arms at his dugout, Molina capitalized on the moment and threw him out at first.Lesson: Don’t gloat about a meaningless single. And definitely not before you’re on the bag. Recommended StoriesRunner Loses Prestigious 10K By Celebrating Too EarlyGlory Boy Cyclist Celebrates Too Early, Loses RaceSammy Watkins Blows Long Touchdown Pass By Celebrating Too EarlyLaura Wagnerlaura.wagner@deadspin.com@laura_m_wagnerStaff writer