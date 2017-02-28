Newcastle Lucks Into Unbelievably Dumb GolazoPatrick RedfordToday 6:50pmFiled to: highlight reelsoccerscreamerNewcastleengland192EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Sometimes you bang in a golazo by spinning through a box full of defenders and hitting the ball perfectly. Other times you just sort of stand there and let the ball hit you and it goes in anyway. Soccer is dumb like that. Case in point: this goal from Newcastle.Vile.Recommended StoriesZlatan Ibrahimovic Free Kick Stunner Opens League Cup Final Scoring For Manchester UnitedDanny Drinkwater Strikes Perfect Volley As Leicester Bang On LiverpoolAtlético Madrid's Saúl Scores A Banger Against Bayer LeverkusenPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply19 repliesLeave a reply