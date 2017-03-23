Neymar Beat Uruguay's Keeper With A Devilish Little Chip ShotLaura WagnerToday 10:03pmFiled to: NeymarWorld Cup qualifyingBrazilUruguayPaulinhoFIFA33EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink In a World Cup qualifying match tonight, Neymar scored a very cheeky goal to put Brazil up 3-1 against Uruguay. When the ball leaves his foot, it looks like he might have skied it, but it dips under the crossbar, landing just over the line. (Take care to note Miranda’s assist on this goal, too.)Uruguay’s Edinson Cavani scored first on a penalty in the ninth minute, and from there, Brazil went on a tear. In addition to Neymar’s mischief, Paulinho notched a hat trick, including one goal in stoppage time. Brazil won 4-1 and currently sits atop the World Cup qualifying rankings in CONMEBOL.Recommended StoriesNeymar Still NeymaringHow On Earth Did Neymar Pull Off This Spinning Backheel Assist?Neymar Is Playing Out Of His MindLaura Wagnerlaura.wagner@deadspin.com@laura_m_wagnerStaff writer