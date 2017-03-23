In a World Cup qualifying match tonight, Neymar scored a very cheeky goal to put Brazil up 3-1 against Uruguay. When the ball leaves his foot, it looks like he might have skied it, but it dips under the crossbar, landing just over the line. (Take care to note Miranda’s assist on this goal, too.)

Uruguay’s Edinson Cavani scored first on a penalty in the ninth minute, and from there, Brazil went on a tear. In addition to Neymar’s mischief, Paulinho notched a hat trick, including one goal in stoppage time. Brazil won 4-1 and currently sits atop the World Cup qualifying rankings in CONMEBOL.