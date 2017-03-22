NFL Developing New Way To Drain All Joy From Sport For No ReasonAlbert BurnekoToday 9:23amFiled to: nflfootballbad ideasno fun league1398EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Pictured: Almost certainly the most entertaining thing that happened in that game. GIF via YouTube The NFL will develop “an educational training video” on how to celebrate a fucking touchdown, according to a tweet this morning by executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent, who if this was not the most embarrassing thing he has ever announced in public has had an extremely awful life.This is the worst idea I have ever heard of. No organization works harder than the NFL to make its own product dumber and worse. What in the hell is wrong with these morons.The NFL is fucking stupid:The Jets Are A Dynasty Of Quarterback MentorshipWe're Getting Ever Closer To The Las Vegas RaidersU.S. President Brags That NFL Teams Are Supposedly Scared Of His TweetsAlbert Burnekoalbert.burneko@deadspin.com@albertburnekoWriter at Deadspin.Reply139 repliesLeave a reply