GIF Pictured: Almost certainly the most entertaining thing that happened in that game. GIF via YouTube

The NFL will develop “an educational training video” on how to celebrate a fucking touchdown, according to a tweet this morning by executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent, who if this was not the most embarrassing thing he has ever announced in public has had an extremely awful life.

This is the worst idea I have ever heard of. No organization works harder than the NFL to make its own product dumber and worse. What in the hell is wrong with these morons.