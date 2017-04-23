Photo Credit: Mark Humphrey/AP

Former Florida defensive lineman Caleb Brantley has been charged with misdemeanor battery after striking a woman in the face and knocking her unconscious.

Advertisement

A Gainesville Police report obtained by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reads that the “use of force was clearly out of retaliation and not self-defense.” It additionally notes that the intensity of force “far exceeded what was reasonable or necessary” and that the woman suffered a displaced tooth which will require a root canal.

According to local CBS affiliate WTSP, the fight occurred around 2 a.m. Thursday morning. The woman told police that she struck Brantley first, under the impression that he “disrespected” her.



Advertisement

Most mock drafts have Brantley going in the second or third round.