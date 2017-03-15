NFL Draft Prospect Jourdan Lewis Charged With Domestic ViolencePatrick RedfordToday 8:49pmFiled to: jourdan lewisnflncaacollege footballmichigan wolverines15EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Tony Ding/AP Former Michigan football player Jourdan Lewis was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence in Washtenaw County this afternoon. An Ann Arbor police detective told MLive that police received a 911 call from Lewis’s girlfriend around 1 a.m. this morning. The woman who called told police that Lewis had assaulted her, although, per ESPN, he was not arrested. Advertisement Lewis was not at the apartment when police arrived, but spoke to them via telephone and met with officers a few miles from the apartment shortly thereafter. Lewis was not arrested, and the woman did not receive any medical attention for injuries.Lewis played cornerback for the Wolverines, and he was a two-time First-team All-American. He’s scheduled to take part in Michigan’s Pro Day next Friday, and CBS Sports has him as a second-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Advertisement In a now-deleted tweet, Lewis expressed what he thought of the charges. Recommended StoriesMichigan Seals Win Over Wisconsin With Insane One-Handed InterceptionWhat Will Harbaugh Think Of Next?Ohio State Takes Down Michigan In Double OvertimePatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply15 repliesLeave a reply