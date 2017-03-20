NFL: International Media Member Had Tom Brady's Stolen Super Bowl JerseysTom LeyToday 9:32amFiled to: tom bradymysteriessuper bowl lisuper bowlnflfootball542EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Elise Amendola/AP According to a statement just released by the NFL, Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey, which was stolen from the locker room after the game, has been recovered. Authorities also recovered Brady’s Super Bowl XLIX jersey, which no one even knew had been missing. Advertisement According to the statement, both jerseys were with a “credentialed member of the international media”:We can all rest easy now that Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jerseys are back where they belong. Advertisement Update (10:38 a.m.): Via Fox 26, Houston police chief Art Acevedo has revealed that his detectives helped to identify a suspect in Mexico, and believes that’s where the stolen jerseys were eventually found:“The HPD criminal intelligence division detectives identified a suspect in Mexico,” Chief Acevedo said. “ I’m proud to say as a result of their hard work, and with the assistance of the FBI and Mexican authorities, we believe we’ve recovered the jersey.”Recommended StoriesSomeone Seems To Have Stolen Tom Brady's Super Bowl JerseyPeter King Profiles Tom Brady, Who Drinks Salt And Smiles And Therefore Is A GeniusI'm Fed Up With Tom BradyTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply54 repliesLeave a reply