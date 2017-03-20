According to a statement just released by the NFL, Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey, which was stolen from the locker room after the game, has been recovered. Authorities also recovered Brady’s Super Bowl XLIX jersey, which no one even knew had been missing.



According to the statement, both jerseys were with a “credentialed member of the international media”:

We can all rest easy now that Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jerseys are back where they belong.

Update (10:38 a.m.): Via Fox 26, Houston police chief Art Acevedo has revealed that his detectives helped to identify a suspect in Mexico, and believes that’s where the stolen jerseys were eventually found: