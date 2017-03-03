The Vikings and Colts both finished 8-8 and tied with a .495 strength of schedule, so a coin flip determined who won the earlier pick. This somehow turned into a small event at the NFL Combine, as if there weren’t already enough excitement.

The Vikings won, which meant that the Eagles, who received Minnesota’s first-round pick through the Sam Bradford trade, would pick 14th, and the Colts would pick 15th. Plaudits to everyone involved.