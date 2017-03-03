NFL Tries To Hype Up Draft Order Coin FlipSamer KalafToday 1:42pmFiled to: nfl combinecoinsnflcoin flipsnfl draft49EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink The Vikings and Colts both finished 8-8 and tied with a .495 strength of schedule, so a coin flip determined who won the earlier pick. This somehow turned into a small event at the NFL Combine, as if there weren’t already enough excitement. Advertisement Circle up, everyone, and watch a coin get flipped. Look how pretty it is:There was more than one reminder for the coin flip. Can’t miss it:Contain yourselves. The coin is about to be flipped:They did it. The coin was flipped. Advertisement Advertisement The Vikings won, which meant that the Eagles, who received Minnesota’s first-round pick through the Sam Bradford trade, would pick 14th, and the Colts would pick 15th. Plaudits to everyone involved.Recommended StoriesDefensive Lineman Crashes Out Of NFL Combine 40-Yard Dash Due To Dick Falling Out Of Shorts [NSFW]Leonard Fournette: I Didn't Get Fat, That Was Just Water WeightKicker FastSamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply49 repliesLeave a reply