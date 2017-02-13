NHL Referee Wes McCauley Puts A Little Extra Into His Fighting CallSamer KalafToday 11:51amFiled to: hockeynhlwes mccauleyreferees257EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink The best kind of referee is usually the one who isn’t noticed, but maybe there’s an exception for hockey’s Wes McCauley. He was really into his duty of announcing the penalties after a fight between Torey Krug and Andrew Shaw Sunday:Would you like a Mortal Kombat remix?McCauley has a history of enthusiasm. He had a dramatic goal call in a Kings-Sharks game last March:Recommended Stories The NHL Will Give Gustav Nyquist A Few Days To Think About What He Did That Was A Vintage Pest Performance By Alex BurrowsStars Score Own Goal On Delayed Penalty, Because It's Been That Kind Of SeasonSamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply25 repliesLeave a reply