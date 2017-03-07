Nick Diaz Explains That Getting Your Ass Beat By Nick Diaz Is A Good Way To Make MoneyTim MarchmanToday 1:44pmFiled to: 209nick diazdiaz brothersstocktonufcmma161EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkIt’s been more than two years since culture hero Nick Diaz last fought, and more than five since he last won, but he remains Nick Diaz. While there’s not much to this quick interview with TMZ, note the highly Diaz-esque logic behind his argument that middleweight champion Michael Bisping should fight Diaz at a catchweight rather than defending his title against returning legend Georges St-Pierre. “After I whoop his ass, he still keeps the belt,” he explains. “So that’s more money! Then you go fight GSP. Same with Georges, I’m just doing more numbers than he is so you’re gonna make more money if you fight me.” Advertisement Who can possibly argue with any of that?Recommended StoriesHave You Seen Nick Diaz's Bike?Nick Diaz Argues With Drug Tester, Invites Her To Smoke Weed With HimNick Diaz On 2013 Loss To Georges St-Pierre: "Somebody Frickin' Drugged Me!"Tim MarchmanMarchman@deadspin.comEditorReply16 repliesLeave a reply