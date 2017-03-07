It’s been more than two years since culture hero Nick Diaz last fought, and more than five since he last won, but he remains Nick Diaz. While there’s not much to this quick interview with TMZ, note the highly Diaz-esque logic behind his argument that middleweight champion Michael Bisping should fight Diaz at a catchweight rather than defending his title against returning legend Georges St-Pierre. “After I whoop his ass, he still keeps the belt,” he explains. “So that’s more money! Then you go fight GSP. Same with Georges, I’m just doing more numbers than he is so you’re gonna make more money if you fight me.”

Who can possibly argue with any of that?