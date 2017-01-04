Harry How/Getty

Nick Young, whose greatest feat to date was convincing anyone to call him “Swaggy P,” is currently shooting like a discount Steph. Yesterday against the Grizzlies he set a Lakers record with 36 threes over his last 8 games, going 56 percent from the arc in that span. (For a slightly less arbitrary, franchise-specific stat: he’s shooting 49 percent from the arc over the last 20 games.)

Last night, aside from four free throws, he shot only threes—going 6-11, mostly on catch-and-shoots—and the most memorable was the second, punctuated by the frozen claw and vigorous hip-thrusting.

After the game, Young said God came into his dreams the night before and showed him what to do: “a man going back and forth like John Travolta.”

Things seem to be going Nick Young’s way: just last week Kemba Walker may have displaced him as the most meme-worthy celebration of a bricked three.

Eh, maybe not

