Mark J. Terrill/AP Images

Roger Federer rolled right through Juan Martin del Potro in the third round of the Miami Open, 6-4, 6-3. It was what you’d expect: forehand winners aplenty on both sides; Fed giving the big guy no absolutely no time to ease his way into the point; Delpo proving that he still can hit the crap out of his backhand when he wants to, but for whatever reason (injury pangs?) refusing to do so consistently. Not a particularly memorable outing for two players who’ve had some real duels in the past. The single noteworthy detail was that one athlete hit the court like a swoosh-loving toddler given permission to dress himself for the first time.



Count the clashing shades of green on Delpo: kelly green shirt, over pale mint shorts, over chartreuse socks and soles.



Mark J. Terrill/AP Images

Might as well add new greens for the sneakers, wrist- and headband while you’re at it. Nike’s foisted some ugly looks on its athletes in the past, but this season surely marks a low point.