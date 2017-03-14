Nikola Jokic Blindly Pulls Off Stylish Assist Laura WagnerToday 12:13amFiled to: Nikola JokicDenver NuggetsLos Angeles LakersNBABasketball62EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink The Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic is known for his smooth passes, but did you know he can do it without looking? With the Nuggets up 45-31 in the first half, Jokic corralled a missed three-pointer and then, triple-teamed in the paint, tossed a pass backwards over his head to a streaking Will Barton who finished the play with a two-handed dunk.In other news, the Lakers have lost nine of their last 10 games.Recommended StoriesCelebrate Nikola Jokić, The Big Boy Who Can PassThis Nikola Jokic Pass Is One Spicy MeatballThe Nuggets Belong To Nikola Jokic NowLaura WagnerStaff writerReply6 repliesLeave a reply