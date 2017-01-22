No. 1 Andy Murray Upset By Unseeded Mischa ZverevEmma BaccellieriToday 10:50amFiled to: andy murrayMischa ZverevAustralian OpenTennis183EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credit: Michael Dodge/Getty Top-seeded Andy Murray is no longer the favorite to win the Australian Open; instead, he’ll be going home earlier than expected. Murray fell to unseeded Mischa Zverev in today’s fourth round, 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4. Advertisement Zverev had lost in the first round in 13 of his 17 previous Grand Slam events, but just about everything was clicking for him today—particularly his volleys. He won 65 points at the net, and that was the first part of his game that Murray credited after the match: “It’s the shots he was coming up with when he did come forward,” he told reporters. “He came up with some great pickups, reflex volleys, especially at the end of the match when it was tight.”Zverev’s next challenge? Roger Federer, who pulled off a little upset of his own this morning to beat fifth-seeded Kei Nishikori in five sets. Advertisement Murray’s departure leaves the tournament somewhat wide open at this point, as No. 2 Novak Djokovic also had an early exit after being upset in the second round. There are only three players left who have already won a Grand Slam title: Federer, Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka. Recommended StoriesRoger Federer Was Better Than VintageGael Monfils, At The Peak Of His Career, Is Still A Good ClownWhen Serena Williams Asks For An Apology, She Gets ItReply18 repliesLeave a reply