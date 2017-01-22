Photo Credit: Michael Dodge/Getty

Top-seeded Andy Murray is no longer the favorite to win the Australian Open; instead, he’ll be going home earlier than expected. Murray fell to unseeded Mischa Zverev in today’s fourth round, 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

Zverev had lost in the first round in 13 of his 17 previous Grand Slam events, but just about everything was clicking for him today—particularly his volleys. He won 65 points at the net, and that was the first part of his game that Murray credited after the match: “It’s the shots he was coming up with when he did come forward,” he told reporters. “He came up with some great pickups, reflex volleys, especially at the end of the match when it was tight.”

Zverev’s next challenge? Roger Federer, who pulled off a little upset of his own this morning to beat fifth-seeded Kei Nishikori in five sets.

Murray’s departure leaves the tournament somewhat wide open at this point, as No. 2 Novak Djokovic also had an early exit after being upset in the second round. There are only three players left who have already won a Grand Slam title: Federer, Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka.