Nobody Tweets Like An Old Person Better Than Jerry RiceNick MartinToday 2:09pmFiled to: jerry ricethe oldsnflTwitterfootball505EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credit: Mario Garcia/AP Images When Jerry Rice isn’t busy in front of the camera or sipping mimosas and snapping photos with an increasingly bothered bartender, he spends his time distributing his thoughts to his fans via Twitter. While all current and former athletes should generally avoid tweeting Rice proved (once again) that there are exceptions to this rule. Advertisement Folks, I give you the perfect Old Person tweet:A work of art deserving of a space in the MoMa, right next to a selection of other tweets from Rice, such as his double-thanking of God:And his biting pop culture and political commentary:Of course, no collection is complete without including some of his early work:But seriously, you guys have seen the video, right?Recommended StoriesShirtless Jerry Rice Dances To Future In The ClubTo Dan Marino, Jerry Rice Gives A Double F-UJerry Rice Has Reached This Point In His CareerNick Martinnick.martin@deadspin.com@NickA_MartinStaff WriterReply50 repliesLeave a reply