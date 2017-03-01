Photo Credit: Mario Garcia/AP Images

When Jerry Rice isn’t busy in front of the camera or sipping mimosas and snapping photos with an increasingly bothered bartender, he spends his time distributing his thoughts to his fans via Twitter. While all current and former athletes should generally avoid tweeting Rice proved (once again) that there are exceptions to this rule.



Folks, I give you the perfect Old Person tweet:

A work of art deserving of a space in the MoMa, right next to a selection of other tweets from Rice, such as his double-thanking of God:

And his biting pop culture and political commentary:

Of course, no collection is complete without including some of his early work:

But seriously, you guys have seen the video, right?