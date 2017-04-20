Photo Credit: Jackie Lorentz/AP

The University of North Dakota did not tell women’s hockey players that their program would be cut before the news leaked to the media, forcing players to wait hours for a chance to hear from the school after initially finding out via Twitter.

Team member Amy Menke describes the painful experience in a piece for the Players’ Tribune today. “We heard nothing official from our school president or athletic director,” she wrote of hearing the news during a team practice. “Just tweets from random people letting us know there wouldn’t be women’s hockey in Grand Forks anymore.”

North Dakota abruptly cut the team last month, a few weeks after the end of the season, citing budget concerns. The swimming and diving teams were also cut.