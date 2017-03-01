Northwestern knocked off Michigan 67-65, on a Dererk Pardon layup as time expired. Inbounding with 1.7 seconds left, Nathan Taphorn heaved the ball the length of the court, right into Pardon’s hands. The storming of the court afterwards was the most exciting thing to happen in Evanston, Ill. since, well, ever.



The win is Northwestern’s 21st of the year, a school record, and likely assures them of their first-ever NCAA Tournament berth.

