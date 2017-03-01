Northwestern Beats Michigan On Length Of The Court Pass, Buzzer-BeaterKevin DraperToday 9:15pmFiled to: northwestern wildcatsmichigan wolverinescollege basketballbasketballncaadererk pardon194EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Northwestern knocked off Michigan 67-65, on a Dererk Pardon layup as time expired. Inbounding with 1.7 seconds left, Nathan Taphorn heaved the ball the length of the court, right into Pardon’s hands. The storming of the court afterwards was the most exciting thing to happen in Evanston, Ill. since, well, ever.The win is Northwestern’s 21st of the year, a school record, and likely assures them of their first-ever NCAA Tournament berth. Advertisement Advertisement [Big Ten Network]h/t CJ FoglerRecommended StoriesNorthwestern Won't Go Far In Its First NCAA Tournament, But It Can Ruin A Few BracketsThe Big Ten's Best Are About To Find Out Whether Northwestern Is For Real"What In The World Just Happened There!?" Maryland & Northwestern Combine For Wild SequenceKevin Draperkevin.draper@deadspin.com@kevinmdraperEditor at DeadspinPGP Fingerprint: 0EE1 F82C 193A 425C D4D0 FD5B CB8E E6B8 CC72 D58C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 57B6CE95 AA05F015 C14342F2 6ACC4487 27E1F155Reply19 repliesLeave a reply