Northwestern knocked off Michigan 67-65, on a Dererk Pardon layup as time expired. Inbounding with 1.7 seconds left, Nathan Taphorn heaved the ball the length of the court, right into Pardon’s hands. The storming of the court afterwards was the most exciting thing to happen in Evanston, Ill. since, well, ever.

The win is Northwestern’s 21st of the year, a school record, and likely assures them of their first-ever NCAA Tournament berth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

[Big Ten Network]

h/t CJ Fogler

Recommended Stories

Northwestern Won't Go Far In Its First NCAA Tournament, But It Can Ruin A Few Brackets
The Big Ten's Best Are About To Find Out Whether Northwestern Is For Real
"What In The World Just Happened There!?" Maryland & Northwestern Combine For Wild Sequence