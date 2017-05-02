Photo: John Gress/Getty

Northwestern junior defensive end Xavier Washington has been indefinitely suspended from the football team after he was arrested for possession of a controlled substance early Sunday morning.

A university spokesperson confirmed the arrest and suspension to ESPN and the Daily Northwestern. The student newspaper also spoke to Evanston Police Commander Joseph Dugan who said Washington was arrested off campus with half a gram of cocaine:

Dugan said officers were called to a disturbance in the 1900 block of Foster Street at about 3:30 a.m. Washington fled on foot, and was stopped by officers who found 0.5 grams of cocaine on his person, Dugan said. Washington was charged with one felony count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Washington will be a senior next season, and he started eight games for the Wildcats last year, recording four sacks.