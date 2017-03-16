After trailing Northwestern for much of the afternoon, Vanderbilt looked as if they were going to do the nation a favor by coming from behind to knock the Wildcats out of their first-ever tournament in the first round. But, alas, it wasn’t to be. Vanderbilt went up by one point with just 17 seconds left—and then Matthew Fisher-Davis fouled Northwestern’s Bryant McIntosh for no damn reason, apparently because he forgot either the score or how to play the game of basketball.



McIntosh hit the two free throws and Northwestern won; meanwhile, Matthew Fisher-Davis has won his own special lifetime supply of nightmare material.