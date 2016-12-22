Via Sporta Studija

Kristaps Porzingis was named Latvian Athlete of the Year at the annual Latvijas Gada Balva Sportā ceremony today. He was unable to accept the award in person, as his Knicks are playing the Magic right now. This was ultimately a good thing, however, as it meant that we got to see some of his relatives do it on his behalf.

A cursory glance at past years’ ceremonies shows a traditionally formal affair with pretty run-of-the-mill acceptance speeches. But Porzingis is cooler than that, and apparently his family is too. His grandmother Antonija Trumsina, great-aunt Ilga Lemaine and aunts Ilga Pavare and Ilze Berzina came on stage in matching shawls to share a song they wrote about their dear Kristaps:

I do not speak Latvian, but here is the translation as given by the television network’s subtitles:

What we would like to wish our Porzingis tonight, tonight Wish you good health and all of the work gets easily done All those jealous sights should stay away from you All the glory and fame for Kristaps while living in America God give Kristaps opportunity to stay at such a high level for a long, long time

Stay away from Kristaps, all you jealous sights.