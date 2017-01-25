Now The Wizards Have A Hole In Their WallTom Ley13 minutes agoFiled to: holesboston celticswashington wizardsnbabasketball13EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink The world of professional sports is plagued by holes. First there was that big hole Odell Beckham Jr. put in a wall near the Packers’ visiting locker room (hole’s fixed, by the way), and now the Washington Wizards have their own hole situation to deal with.Frankly, I’m disappointed that there isn’t more information out there about this hole. Who made the hole? When is the hole getting fixed? What’s the name of the paint color on that wall? Advertisement Advertisement I’m demanding that all Wizards beat writers take a cue from the NFL and bring us wall-to-wall hole coverage. We need updates every hour.Recommended StoriesMarcus Smart Got Into It With His Coaches, Hit The Showers EarlyReport: The Packers Still Have A Hole In Their WallHole FixedTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply13 repliesLeave a reply