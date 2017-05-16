Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty

The Warriors won Game 2 tonight, 136-100. If you didn’t watch it, don’t worry, you didn’t miss anything. The Warriors smelled blood in the water and ended the game almost right after it started. The Kawhi-less Spurs lost every single quarter and someone named Bryn Forbes played 23 minutes. The Spurs do have the consolation of a Zaza Pachulia injury, but that only means more minutes for JaVale McGee. The series will now go back to San Antonio but it’s hard to feel like that matters. These playoffs have been one drawn-out fart, and that did not change tonight.



Anyway, here are some of the now-commonplace wild highlights that the Warriors produced.

Maybe the Celtics will save us tomorrow, but, yeah, no, bring on the Finals.