Via King Cake Baby

New Orleans’s favorite nightmare demon infant is out roaming the streets once again—that’s right, the King Cake Baby is at the city’s annual King Cake Fest today.

The event sounds like a lovely gathering, full of delicious cake and opportunities to donate to a local children’s hospital. Unfortunately, the sickest “baby” of them all is in attendance, parading around with its tiny crown atop its monster head, grotesque eyes wide and mouth agape as always.

Watch it dance:

See the evidence from a terrorized festival attendee:

And realize that the terror is not over when the baby goes inside, for tonight’s Pelicans game against the Wizards will be King Cake Baby bobblehead night:

Someone please bake this “baby” in a cake and leave it there.

