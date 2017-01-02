Oh Yeah, They Should Definitely Ditch This FormatTimothy Burke14 minutes agoFiled to: highlight reelnbakris dunnminnesota timberwolves22EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkYes, Twitter, we have no real use for a video format that lets us watch Kris Dunn put Shabazz Napier in a grave on repeat, forever. Better kill it. Recommended StoriesMarquette Fan Makes Good On Promise To Pay Kris Dunn $10 To Miss A Free ThrowKris Dunn Step-Back Buzzer-Beater Leads Providence Over CreightonIf You Like Slick, Ridiculous Passing, Root For Providence's Kris DunnTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply2 repliesLeave a reply