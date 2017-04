About midway though the second period of the Edmonton Oilers game against the San Jose Sharks, Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl was ejected for spearing the Sharks’ Chris Tierney right in the dick and balls. Edmonton was down 5-0 when Draisaitl lashed out.

A few minutes later, San Jose scored again, giving the Sharks a commanding 6-0 lead with the third period still left to play. Barring a unlikely Draisaitl-less comeback, the series will be tied 2-2.