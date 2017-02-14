Okay, I'm All In On Derrick Jones Jr. Winning The Dunk ContestTom LeyToday 10:05amFiled to: highlight reelderrick jones jr.dunksdunk contestnbabasketball192EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: AP/Otto Kitsinger There’s no denying that Suns rookie Derrick Jones Jr. knows how to do some big-ass dunks, but I’ve remained skeptical of the teen’s sleeper candidacy in this year’s dunk contest. In-game dunks and dunk-contest dunks are totally different beasts, and it’s hard to say Jones Jr. really has a shot at defeating the likes of Aaron Gordon without seeing him—Hmmmm, okay, he might win.Recommended StoriesGet To Know Derrick Jones Jr., The Slam Dunk Contest's Mystery ManDerrick Jones Jr. Is College Basketball's Best DunkerThis Shit Is Fucking SickTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply19 repliesLeave a reply