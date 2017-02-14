There’s no denying that Suns rookie Derrick Jones Jr. knows how to do some big-ass dunks, but I’ve remained skeptical of the teen’s sleeper candidacy in this year’s dunk contest. In-game dunks and dunk-contest dunks are totally different beasts, and it’s hard to say Jones Jr. really has a shot at defeating the likes of Aaron Gordon without seeing him—



Hmmmm, okay, he might win.