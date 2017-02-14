Photo credit: AP/Otto Kitsinger

There’s no denying that Suns rookie Derrick Jones Jr. knows how to do some big-ass dunks, but I’ve remained skeptical of the teen’s sleeper candidacy in this year’s dunk contest. In-game dunks and dunk-contest dunks are totally different beasts, and it’s hard to say Jones Jr. really has a shot at defeating the likes of Aaron Gordon without seeing him—

Hmmmm, okay, he might win.

Recommended Stories

Get To Know Derrick Jones Jr., The Slam Dunk Contest's Mystery Man
Derrick Jones Jr. Is College Basketball's Best Dunker
This Shit Is Fucking Sick