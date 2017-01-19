Freshman Oklahoma corner Parrish Cobb was released from McLennan County jail on $90,000 bond Wednesday morning after turning himself in to police Tuesday night. Cobb was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. According to KWTX, a second man, Ayorinde Gibson, was also arrested in relation to the recent string of robberies in the Waco-Bellmead area.

The first robbery occurred on Jan. 7, per KWTX. The victim was an unidentified male parked in a lot adjacent to a student store at Baylor. While attempting to back out of his parking space, another car parked behind him and an armed man walked up to the victim’s window brandishing a handgun and demanded money.

The second and third robberies occurred on Jan. 10, roughly 90 minutes apart. Both victims were pedestrians, with the final robbery occurring around 11:20 p.m. outside a convenience store in Bellmead, a small town about four miles northeast of Waco. Cobb was allegedly driving while Gibson brandished a handgun and robbed the pedestrians. After obtaining a search warrant, police searched the car—a 2015 Dodge Challenger registered to a member of Cobb’s family and identified by the third victim—finding an Oklahoma parking pass registered to Cobb inside.

Cobb, who initially committed to Baylor before re-committing to Oklahoma after Art Briles’ firing, was suspended from all team activities Tuesday. The freshman started two games and registered four total appearances for the Sooners in 2016. He missed the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.