Photo Credit: Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield is in an Arkansas jail after Fayetteville police accused him of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing, and resisting arrest.

The Oklahoma athletic department did not immediately respond to a request for comment; Fayetteville cops say a full report for the incident will not be made available until Monday morning, but Mayfield’s basic arrest information is on the sheriff office’s website here.

Mayfield is an early favorite for next year’s Heisman Trophy after passing for nearly 4,000 yards last season.

Update, 11:30 a.m.: The Oklahoma athletic department has responded with a brief statement—“We are aware of the matter and are learning the details. We don’t have any other information at this time.”

Update, 12:15 p.m.: Oklahoma City radio reporter Dylan Buckingham has obtained an excerpt of the police report: