Photo Credit: Gerald Herbert/Associated Press Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield is in an Arkansas jail after Fayetteville police accused him of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing, and resisting arrest. Advertisement The Oklahoma athletic department did not immediately respond to a request for comment; Fayetteville cops say a full report for the incident will not be made available until Monday morning, but Mayfield's basic arrest information is on the sheriff office's website here.Mayfield is an early favorite for next year's Heisman Trophy after passing for nearly 4,000 yards last season. Advertisement Update, 11:30 a.m.: The Oklahoma athletic department has responded with a brief statement—"We are aware of the matter and are learning the details. We don't have any other information at this time."Update, 12:15 p.m.: Oklahoma City radio reporter Dylan Buckingham has obtained an excerpt of the police report:"I asked Mayﬁeld to stop and talk to me. Mayﬁeld stated he was trying to break up an altercation that had occurred prior to my arrival. I asked Mayﬁcld to stay so I could take his statement for my report. While talking to the other party involved. Mayﬁeld was yelling profanities and was causing a scene. Mayﬁeld was intoxicated. When he ﬁrst came over to me. he had difﬁculty walking down a couple stairs. Mayﬁeld's speech was slurred and he had the odor of intoxicants coming from his person. The front of Mayﬁeld's clothing was covered in food. I told Mayﬁeld to come over to me. When l gave that command. Mayﬁeld began to walk away from me. I repeatedly told him to stop. Mayﬁeld then began to sprint away. I chased alter him. Mayﬁeld was tackled to the ground. While on the ground. I gave repeated orders for him to place his arms behind his back. May ﬁeld kept his arms locked tight and would not allow me to place his arms behind his back. I eventually forced Mayﬁeld's ann behind his back. I then placed him in handcuffs."