Michigan beat Oklahoma State in what was one of the more entertaining games of the NCAA tournament’s first round. The Cowboys fought to the very end, getting quick buckets in the final minute and forcing Michigan to hit their free throws. Even after Michigan grabbed a four-point lead, Oklahoma State went down shooting:

In case you were wondering, bookmakers had Michigan as 2.5 point favorites. That final shot didn’t ultimately mean much for Oklahoma State, but it meant a lot for gamblers who are now either much angrier or happier than they were 15 minutes ago.