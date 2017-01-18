Screencap via ESPN

Shortly after halftime of this evening’s Ole Miss-Tennessee game, Ole Miss senior Rasheed Brooks collapsed in front of his team’s bench. He was carted off the court shortly after and Ole Miss eventually won the game. The school announced that he’d suffered a seizure and had gone to the hospital.



ESPN reported that Brooks was “alert” and stable. His teammates appeared fairly shaken up after Brooks collapsed.

We’ll update this post if more information becomes immediately available.