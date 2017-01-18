Ole Miss Player Rasheed Brooks Hospitalized After Suffering On-Court Seizure Patrick RedfordToday 12:18amFiled to: College Basketballrasheed brooksole miss rebels71EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screencap via ESPN Shortly after halftime of this evening’s Ole Miss-Tennessee game, Ole Miss senior Rasheed Brooks collapsed in front of his team’s bench. He was carted off the court shortly after and Ole Miss eventually won the game. The school announced that he’d suffered a seizure and had gone to the hospital.ESPN reported that Brooks was “alert” and stable. His teammates appeared fairly shaken up after Brooks collapsed.We’ll update this post if more information becomes immediately available.Recommended StoriesTom Crean Loses His Shit After Players Attempt Last-Second Alley-OopCoach Goes Through Handshake Line Alone After Wild Brawl At The End Of Siena-Rider GameWait A Second, Where The Hell Is Perry Ellis?Patrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply7 repliesLeave a reply