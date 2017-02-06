One-Armed Eighth Grader Keeps DunkingPatrick RedfordToday 6:45pmFiled to: highlight reeldunksmiddle school basketball264EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Iowan eighth grader Trashaun Willis is half as old as me and has half as many arms and he can dunk. He picked off a pass last week and jammed it but, as he told MaxPreps, this wasn’t even his first dunk of the year.[MaxPreps]Recommended Stories"Andrew Wiggins Can Fly!"Get To Know Derrick Jones Jr., The Slam Dunk Contest's Mystery ManHigh School Phenom Zion Williamson Dunked The Living Hell Out Of This DunkPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply26 repliesLeave a reply