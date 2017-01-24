Photo Credit: Thomas Boyd/AP Images

When Willie Taggart upgraded his head football coaching gig from South Florida to Oregon, he brought along associate head coach David Reaves to take over as one of the Ducks’ new co-offensive coordinators. After five days of officially being on the job, Reaves has been suspended indefinitely as the school moves to terminate his contract.

Advertisement

According to The Oregonian, Reaves was charged Sunday morning with DUI, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment. He was pulled over by police at 2:12 a.m after committing “multiple traffic violations,” and was booked in Lane County Jail. He posted bail and was released seven hours later. Reaves was expected to coach the tight ends while also running the Oregon offense with Mario Cristobal, Alabama’s former offensive line coach and recruiting guru.

Reaves’s DUI marks the second time in the past week that Taggart and the athletic department have suspended a coaching staff member, as strength coach Irele Oderinde was suspended for a month without pay last Tuesday after three Oregon players were hospitalized following an overly intense team workout session. The Ducks finished 4-8 last season under former head coach Mark Helfrich, who was fired and subsequently trashed in Oregon’s announcement for not being able to live up to Oregon’s championship expectations.

Advertisement

[The Oregonian]