Photo: Elise Amendola/AP

Red Sox starting pitcher Steven Wright did not have a good night whatsoever. The knuckleballer’s start lasted just 34 pitches, during which he gave up eight runs and four dingers in the first 1.1 innings. In the first inning alone, Wright gave up six runs and two homers.

After getting thoroughly rocked for two more bambinos in the second, Ben Taylor was called in to replace Wright. But the Orioles’ bats remained hot, as Trey Mancini hit his second homer of the game in the top of the third.