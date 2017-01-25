Photo credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty

Former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya was arrested for driving under the influence early this morning in Pasadena, Calif., after he failed a series of field sobriety tests.

According to the arrest report, a California Highway Patrol officer noticed De La Hoya’s Land Rover was speeding and had mechanical violations, and pulled it over. After the officer smelled alcohol on De La Hoya he was asked to take field sobriety tests and failed them, and was subsequently arrested, cited, and released to his manager.

De La Hoya has a history of drug and alcohol abuse, and has gone to treatment for alcohol abuse at least twice, in 2011 and 2013.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.