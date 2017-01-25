Oscar De La Hoya Arrested For DUIKevin DraperToday 4:54pmFiled to: oscar de la hoyaboxingthe fightscrimedui261EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya was arrested for driving under the influence early this morning in Pasadena, Calif., after he failed a series of field sobriety tests. Advertisement According to the arrest report, a California Highway Patrol officer noticed De La Hoya’s Land Rover was speeding and had mechanical violations, and pulled it over. After the officer smelled alcohol on De La Hoya he was asked to take field sobriety tests and failed them, and was subsequently arrested, cited, and released to his manager.De La Hoya has a history of drug and alcohol abuse, and has gone to treatment for alcohol abuse at least twice, in 2011 and 2013. Advertisement The arrest was first reported by TMZ. Kevin Draperkevin.draper@deadspin.com@kevinmdraperEditor at DeadspinPGP Fingerprint: 0EE1 F82C 193A 425C D4D0 FD5B CB8E E6B8 CC72 D58C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 57B6CE95 AA05F015 C14342F2 6ACC4487 27E1F155Reply26 repliesLeave a reply