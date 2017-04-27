Maybe you don’t know a ton about the Nashville Predators. That’s OK! It’s understandable. They don’t have a ton of history, and they certainly don’t get picked for a lot of national broadcasts. They underachieved in the regular season. Their top line—maybe the best of the eight teams remaining in the playoffs—comprises three guys that even casual hockey fans may only know in passing. But here’s one thing I’ll wager: You do know P.K. Subban.
P.K. Subban Deserves Your Love
