Here’s a dumb, fun rumor from the New York Post’s Page Six: Moping Mets star pitcher Matt Harvey was out partying until 4 a.m. last Friday before he failed to show up for Saturday’s game because he was distraught after seeing photos of Adriana Lima out on the town with Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.



Lima and Edelman reportedly broke up in March, after which she was photographed doing smooches with Harvey in Miami. However, Lima attended the Met Gala with Edelman while Harvey was with the Mets in Atlanta.

According to Page Six, Harvey was caught off guard:

The “Dark Knight” became an emotional wreck on May 2, after paparazzi photos came out showing Adriana Lima stepping from a limo and heading into Rihanna’s Met Gala after-party with her former boyfriend, NFL star Julian Edelman. [...] And, to add insult to injury, Lima unfollowed Harvey on Instagram after the event. Apparently, Harvey was unaware that Lima was just not as into their relationship as he was. “Adriana’s relationship with Matt was never serious,” a source said. “They are no longer seeing each other.”

The report speculates that Lima may have called Harvey before he went out and missed curfew, and it also delights in pointing out the two times Harvey supposedly got hammered:

A depressed Harvey, who was in Atlanta on the night of the Met Gala, had to take his turn pitching in the Mets rotation a few hours after seeing his gal pal out on the town without him. He wound up getting hammered by the Braves, giving up 6 runs in 5 innings. [...] Harvey got hammered again early Saturday morning, when he went to the Meatpacking District hot spot 1 Oak — the same club where Lima and Edelman were photographed — and partied until 4 a.m.

