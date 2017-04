Kevin Kiermaier is one of the best defensive center fielders in the game, but tonight, he helped give the Orioles a pair of undeserved runs. Kiermaier’s error was the least decisive of the series of fuck-ups that gifted Seth Smith a little league inside-the-park home run, he just started what became a compounding defensive failure by several Rays players.



Can’t blame this all on the Rays, however, since Smith’s run came thanks to some nifty baserunning.