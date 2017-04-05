Photo: Mike Laurie/Getty

Georgetown basketball legend Patrick Ewing, newly hired as the men’s basketball coach at his alma mater, went on The Sports Junkies this morning to dish about his new job. A few tidbits: After coaching in the NBA, Georgetown was the only college gig he would take; he’s always valued his former coach John Thompson Jr.’s advice and will continue to do so; and he’s not worried about recruiting. Also, he said he can’t keep his son, Patrick Ewing Jr., on the coaching staff because of nepotism clause.

“It is 100 percent your son is going stay on staff, right?” the hosts joked.

“I wish, I wish that that could be that case, you know, they have a nepotism clause and unfortunately they’re going to stand by it,” Ewing said.



“Is that an NCAA thing or a Georgetown thing?”

“It’s a Georgetown thing to my knowledge,” Ewing said before the hosts said that they would “lobby on your behalf.”

“Please do, please do,” Ewing laughed.

Ewing is taking over for Thompson’s son, John Thompson III, who was fired after two losing seasons. Ewing Jr., who also played at Georgetown after transferring from Indiana, has been the director of basketball operations for the Hoyas since August 2015. Are we sure that nepotism clause is working?

Correction (11:45 a.m. ET): This post has been updated to reflect that Ewing Jr. transferred to Georgetown from Indiana.

[The Sports Junkies]